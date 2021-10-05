Business Break
Two additional codefendants plead guilty to stealing money from Muscogee Co. Clerk’s Office

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two more defendants charged in stealing money from the Muscogee County Clerk’s Office plead guilty today.

72-year-old Samuel Cole plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, two counts wire fraud, two counts transportation of stolen property and false statements in federal court this morning. 34-year-old Lamarcus Palmer also plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

A third defendant, George Cook, plead guilty two weeks ago to one count of bank fraud.

A total of eight people including former Deputy Clerk of Muscogee County Court Willie Demps are accused in a 71-count indictment in a scheme to defraud the clerk’s office.

