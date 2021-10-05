USPS delays: Phenix City residents still waiting on mail from Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may see delays in your mail delivery after The United States Postal Service(USPS) made some new delivery changes that started October 1.

But some Phenix City residents say they’ve been dealing with mail delays for a long time. One resident says he and his neighbors are still having issues although he’s filed several complaints.

“We’ve seen it where we’ve got mail at noon and we’ve seen it where it comes as late as 9:30, sometimes 10 o’clock at night,” said James Armstrong.

Phenix city resident James Armstrong says he’s frustrated with the lack of consistent mail delivery in his neighborhood.

“Lately it’s been kind of spotty,” said Armstrong. “We had issues where they didn’t show up at all.”

Armstrong says there’s also been days where the mail has not shown up for three to four days in a row. Another one of Armstrong’s neighbor who lives across the street on Dotti Drive, says his mail is often delivered to the wrong address.

“My mail sometimes end up on this backside over here and the guy over there have to bring my mail to me and his mail comes to my mailbox,” said Stevie Cowen.

With the closest post office only a 10-minute drive away, Garry Dudley doesn’t understand what’s causing the delay.

“All the mail that we were supposed to get on Saturday hasn’t shown up yet and those are the issues that we’re having,” said Dudley.

“I saw the mail when it came in,” said Cowen. “It came in. It was putting mail out and about five minutes later, instead of coming back up on the normal route back up, the mail truck just hauled his butt back up the road.”

USPS Spokeswoman Debra Fetterly says a new system the postal service started October 1 should help alleviate the problems.

She released this statement which reads, in part:

“The Postal Service will increase time-in-transit standards by one or two days for certain mail traveling longer distances. By doing so, the Postal Service can entrust its ground network to deliver more First-Class Mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency that benefits its customers.”

Fetterly says the new services will delay about 40% of first-class mail like letters and 8% of magazines.

She adds the service standard changes will help in achieving their goal of consistently meeting 95% service performance.

News Leader 9 spoke with two other people in this community who say they typically see several different USPS drivers and they’ve also had issues with their mail being delivered on time.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.