Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Gaetz friend asks for more time to cooperate with feds
FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
Vaccines are here. School’s open. Some parents still agonize.
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division