12 businesses honored in inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase

Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Made in Alabama Showcase honorees at the Capitol.
Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Made in Alabama Showcase honorees at the Capitol.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce, has announced the inaugural Made in Alabama Showcase honorees to highlight Alabama-American made products.

The governor’s office says Ivey invited 12 top-rated businesses to exhibit their products at the Capitol on Wednesday. These exhibitors showcased their companies histories and products. This was in celebration of October being “Manufacturing Month.”

“It is an honor to welcome these manufacturers to the Alabama Capitol to show off their fine, Alabama-made products as part of our very first Made in Alabama Showcase,” Ivey said. “Alabama is home to some wonderful companies, and it’s a pleasure to give them the acknowledgement they deserve.”

“The ‘Made in Alabama’ badge stands for quality, and it’s clear that the homegrown companies being honored in this showcase today have mastered the art of turning out a wide variety of world-class products,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “I’m constantly impressed by the ingenuity and capabilities of our business sector, which is paving the way for a more prosperous future for the state.”

All exhibitors were nominated by the Business Council of Alabama, the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Manufacture Alabama.

These are the 12 honorees:

