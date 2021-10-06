An End In Sight To Rainy Times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been an extremely wet last couple days with on and off downpours that dropped several inches of rain in a matter of hours. We are not quite done with the wet weather yet, but we can see a clearing just in time for Friday night activities along with sports of course. Starting with this evening we have an Alert Day in place for the scattered flooding and low end severe storm risk that may affect parts of the region (especially north of Highway 80). We are not expecting any widespread severe storms, however, can’t rule out a a severe storm along and north of I-85 that may produce a damaging wind gust of a brief tornado. The most significant slug of moisture has been focused on a line from Americus to Talbotton today. We gradually dry out by Friday afternoon after another wet Thursday with on and off showers, and warm up into the 80s by the weekend. We will be on the look out for our October rainfall records, as this past event proved impressive!

