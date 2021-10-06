City of Columbus hosts inaugural health fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several organizations came together today to kick off the city’s first health fair.

Organizations such as New Horizons and the Association of Sickle Cell came together to inform the community of local resources available to them.

City Councilman Pop Barnes says their fair will be held each month at a recreation center in Columbus. The next one will be held at the Pop Austin Recreation Center on November 2.

