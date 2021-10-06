Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Columbus hosts inaugural health fair

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several organizations came together today to kick off the city’s first health fair.

Organizations such as New Horizons and the Association of Sickle Cell came together to inform the community of local resources available to them.

City Councilman Pop Barnes says their fair will be held each month at a recreation center in Columbus. The next one will be held at the Pop Austin Recreation Center on November 2.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Missing Beauregard man’s remains found near Montgomery, missing since July 25
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services,...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services
District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour

Latest News

Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
Portion of South Railroad St. in Phenix City closed for repairs
Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health of Black women with new act