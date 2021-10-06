Business Break
Columbus convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm(Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus convicted felon with criminal history pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm for the second time.

On October 5, 39-year-old Jovan Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Floyd faces a maximum 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine.

“It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a gun, let alone after previously being convicted of the same crime, like Jovan Floyd,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Repeat and violent offenders will be held accountable for their crimes.”

According to court documents, a Columbus Police Department officer responded to a report on March 13, 2021, alleging assault at an apartment located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The victim told officers she and Floyd had been fighting all day.

The victim and Floyd both stated they did not want to press charges and both signed waivers of prosecution. Officers left the scene but were called back one hour later in reference to a man with a weapon. Officers found Floyd sitting inside a vehicle and in plain view on the front passenger seat was a 12-gauge shotgun.

At the time of his arrest, Floyd was serving federal supervised release for a prior conviction for illegally possessing a firearm in the Middle District of Georgia. Floyd has numerous prior convictions.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.

