Fountain City Classic Parade cancelled, football game set for Nov. 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic Parade is cancelled.
The parade was originally set to take place November 6 at 9 a.m.
Fountain City Classic posted to their Facebook page:
The football game is set for November 6 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, click HERE.
The Fountain City Classic is an annual football game featuring Fort Valley State University and Albany State University, two historically black universities (HBCU). The annual game is played at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
