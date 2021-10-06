Fountain City Classic Parade cancelled, football game set for Nov. 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic Parade is cancelled.

The parade was originally set to take place November 6 at 9 a.m.

Fountain City Classic posted to their Facebook page:

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Fountain City Classic Parade has been cancelled! All payments will be remitted starting today! Thank you in advanced for your patience.

The football game is set for November 6 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

The Fountain City Classic is an annual football game featuring Fort Valley State University and Albany State University, two historically black universities (HBCU). The annual game is played at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

