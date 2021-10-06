Georgia Power warns of scam targeting customers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a scam that is targeting Georgia Power customers and we want to make sure you’re not duped.

Georgia Power spokesman Craig Bell joined us on Tuesday evening on News Leader 9 to discuss the phone scam.

If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power says it will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting the customer call to discuss the account.

Bell advised customers to check their Georgia Power for the company’s phone number for payment information or to report scams.

The company also advised its customers to delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.

