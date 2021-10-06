Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health of Black women with new act

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, of Georgia, is working to improve mental health and decrease maternal death rates across the state and nation.

This crisis disproportionately impacts Black women. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Black women are nearly three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

Senator Ossoff is calling on Congress to pass the Social Determinants for Moms Act.

If passed, extended WIC eligibility periods for new moms and free drop-in child care access would be among several actions the act would enforce.

Georgia’s maternal mortality rate ranks among the worst in the nation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect

Latest News

Phoebe to hold COVID vaccination clinic in Americus
Harris County School District to host vaccine clinic for student, staff
Harris County School District to host vaccine clinic for student, staff
Stethoscope on dollar banknotes, healthcare payment concept Thinkstock
Local healthcare centers to receive more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds
Hope Harbor offers free resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Hope Harbor offers free resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month