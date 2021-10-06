Business Break
Advertisement

Harris Co. School District announces October mobile learning lab locations
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County mobile learning lab will be at several locations in Harris County this month.

The mobile learning lab offers technology access and reading and learning activities for students and adults in the District. The lab is equipped with Wi-Fi internet access, laptops and books.

The mobile learning lab will be available at the following locations:

Pine Mountain: Pine Lane Apartments (134 South Church Street Pine Mountain GA 31822) on Tuesdays and Thursdays (October 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28)

Waverly Hall: St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot (6857 GA-208 Waverly Hall GA 31831) on Monday, October 18

Shiloh: City Hall (1175 Main St Shiloh GA 31826) on Wednesdays (October 13, 20, 27)

Whitesville: Dollar General (15976 Georgia Hwy 219 West Point GA 31833) on Monday, October 25

