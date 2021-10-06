Interim District Attorney takes oath after DA Mark Jones suspended
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An interim district attorney was sworn in Wednesday morning in Muscogee County.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Terry will now be the acting district attorney.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended District Attorney Mark Jones from the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit on Monday, October 4. This comes after Jones’ 9-count indictment on Sept. 7.
- Two counts of bribery
- Two counts of violation of oath by public officer
- Two counts of influencing a witness
- Two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer
- Attempted subordination of perjury
Jones’ arraignment is set for October 12.
Terry becomes the first African American to assume the duties of district attorney in Muscogee County.
