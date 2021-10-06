Business Break
Interim District Attorney takes oath after DA Mark Jones suspended

An interim district attorney was sworn in Wednesday morning in Muscogee County.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An interim district attorney was sworn in Wednesday morning in Muscogee County.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Terry will now be the acting district attorney.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended District Attorney Mark Jones from the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit on Monday, October 4. This comes after Jones’ 9-count indictment on Sept. 7.

The charges include:

  • Two counts of bribery
  • Two counts of violation of oath by public officer
  • Two counts of influencing a witness
  • Two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer
  • Attempted subordination of perjury

Jones’ arraignment is set for October 12.

Terry becomes the first African American to assume the duties of district attorney in Muscogee County.

