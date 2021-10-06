Interim District Attorney takes oath after DA Mark Jones suspended

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An interim district attorney was sworn in Wednesday morning in Muscogee County.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Terry will now be the acting district attorney.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp suspended District Attorney Mark Jones from the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit on Monday, October 4. This comes after Jones’ 9-count indictment on Sept. 7.

The charges include:

Two counts of bribery

Two counts of violation of oath by public officer

Two counts of influencing a witness

Two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer

Attempted subordination of perjury

Jones’ arraignment is set for October 12.

Terry becomes the first African American to assume the duties of district attorney in Muscogee County.

