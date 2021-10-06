Business Break
Investigation underway after bomb explodes at Selma apartment complex

Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an overnight explosion at an apartment complex in Selma.

Details remain limited, but Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Rangedale Housing Complex, located off Marie Foster Street, and involved the detonation of a package containing nails.

Jackson said there were no reported injuries. No motive or suspect was immediately known.

A number of law enforcement agencies, including members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, have since responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

