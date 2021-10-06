Local organization to hold ‘Shoot Films Not Guns’ workshop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus organization is calling for all school-aged children to come learn how to make their own commercial. It’s part of an effort to stop the violence.

The American Youth Arts Society is hosting the workshop. Shoot Films Not Guns is being held at Carver High school starting tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

Students from Kindergarten to high school will get the chance to learn about the entertainment industry and create their own commercial with student filmmakers, actors, actresses and youth influencers.

Cofounder, Lyndon Burch, says things like this give kids something other than crime to focus on.

“We are trying to inspire them to use these workshops and pursue careers in the entertainment industries as opposed to picking up guns, being bullies and starting a life of violence,” said Burch.

The event will have casting and acting workshops. Students will even have the chance to be featured in The American Youth Film Festival in Atlanta.

