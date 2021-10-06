Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local organization to hold ‘Shoot Films Not Guns’ workshop in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus organization is calling for all school-aged children to come learn how to make their own commercial. It’s part of an effort to stop the violence.

The American Youth Arts Society is hosting the workshop. Shoot Films Not Guns is being held at Carver High school starting tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

Students from Kindergarten to high school will get the chance to learn about the entertainment industry and create their own commercial with student filmmakers, actors, actresses and youth influencers.

Cofounder, Lyndon Burch, says things like this give kids something other than crime to focus on.

“We are trying to inspire them to use these workshops and pursue careers in the entertainment industries as opposed to picking up guns, being bullies and starting a life of violence,” said Burch.

The event will have casting and acting workshops. Students will even have the chance to be featured in The American Youth Film Festival in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Missing Beauregard man’s remains found near Montgomery, missing since July 25
District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services,...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour

Latest News

Harris Co. School District announces October mobile learning lab locations
Harris Co. School District announces October mobile learning lab locations
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries following Columbus shooting
Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health of Black women with new act
Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health for Black women with new act
Sen. Ossoff seeking to improve maternal health for Black women with new act