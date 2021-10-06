Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local organization hosts ‘Shoot Films Not Guns’ workshop in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus organization is calling for all school-aged children to come learn how to make their own commercial. It’s part of an effort to stop the violence.

The American Youth Arts Society is hosting the workshop. Shoot Films Not Guns was held at Carver High school earlier this afternoon.

Students from Kindergarten to high school got the chance to learn about the entertainment industry and create their own commercial with student filmmakers, actors, actresses and youth influencers.

Cofounder, Lyndon Burch, says things like this give kids something other than crime to focus on.

“We are trying to inspire them to use these workshops and pursue careers in the entertainment industries as opposed to picking up guns, being bullies and starting a life of violence,” said Burch. “So it is it really gives me a joy to be able to bring a program to area student that may benefit them to know if we have the next Issa Rae or Tyler Perry right here in Columbus.’’

The event also had casting and acting workshops. Students also have the chance to be featured in The American Youth Film Festival in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Missing Beauregard man’s remains found near Montgomery, missing since July 25
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced it will discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services,...
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare to discontinue Gynecologic-Oncology services
District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour

Latest News

Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother shot and killed in Troup County
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change