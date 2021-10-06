Business Break
MCSD building new elementary school, combining two

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 750 students in the Chattahoochee Valley will be impacted by plans for a new elementary school.

Leaders with the Muscogee County School District are moving forward with plans to replace both Dawson Elementary and Saint Mary’s Magnet Academy. They plan to build a new school combining students from both.

The new school will be built behind Dawson Elementary School.

“There are two schools that are combing - Dawson Elementary and Saint Mary’s Elementary,” said Naomi Buckner, school board representative for District 4.

On October 7, the school district will meet to discuss the building and transition of a new school for students at those two schools.

“During the SPLOST, our last SPLOST, we went to the citizens and asked for them to approve another SPLOST and part of that was the combining of both of these two schools,” Buckner said.

Buckner says while all the students at both schools will transition into the new school, that is not the case for all teachers.

“Teachers will be moved to different schools or some will come to that same school, she said.

Buckner, who attended Dawson Elementary, says combining the schools will bring new improvements for students and be more cost efficient for the school district.

“It helps us with the transportation. It enhances the learning because we have a new school facility. So, that enables the school to get new equipment, new technology.

People around the surrounding community say bringing the schools together is a good choice.

“I think it’ll be good for the community, basically, for traffic wise,” one resident said.

“They have a lot to offer our community,” one resident proclaimed.

But residents say they worry about what will happen to the school buildings.

“They probably need to tear down the old buildings if they’re not going to sell them outright,” a resident suggested.

The first meeting for this transition will take place at Dawson Elementary this Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

Another meeting is scheduled for October 12 at St. Mary’s Road Magnet Academy beginning at 6 p.m.

