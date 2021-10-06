Business Break
More Heavy Rain & Strong Storms for Mid-Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wet and stormy weather will continue at times through at least Thursday as a stubborn disturbance remains parked over the Deep South, creating “lift” in the atmosphere and thus an ample environment for heavy rain to develop. An additional 1 to 3″ of rain will be possible over the next 48 hours, plus a low-end severe risk closer to I-85 and I-185. Though our main concern is still heavy rain and flash flooding, isolated strong to severe storms could produce small hail or gusty winds – the latter especially a concern since the soils in our area are so saturated.

Rain coverage will finally begin to wind down on Friday with just a few showers and storms in the mix before we transition a drier pattern again by the weekend. Through tomorrow, temperatures will still hang out in the 70s with the cloudy and wet weather in place before low to mid 80s return over the weekend. Saturday into next week, rain chances look next to none under a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures in place.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

