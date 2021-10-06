Business Break
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in weekend Gentian Blvd. murder

a
a(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old man.

On October 1, at approximately 7:16 p.m., Columbus police officers were called to St. Francis Hospital in regards to a person arriving with gunshot wounds.

The victim, 20-year-old Kenneth Griggs, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police learned the shooting occurred at 3716 Gentian Boulevard. The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

On October 5, a warrant was issued for 23-year-old Christopher Jones for the murder of Kenneth Griggs. He was arrested in Upson County, Ga. and brought back to Columbus.

He will have a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on October 7 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective A. Moyer at 706-225-4435.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

