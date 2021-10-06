Portion of South Railroad St. in Phenix City closed for repairs

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through South Railroad Street in Phenix City, you need to find an alternate route.

City officials say a portion of the road will be closed through Thursday afternoon as repairs are made to the sanitary sewer main.

The South Railroad Street closure is between 10th Avenue and 9th Court.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and adjust travel times accordingly.

