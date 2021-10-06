USPS reconnects service for Beauregard, Smiths Station tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The U.S. Postal Service is reconnecting mail services for tornado victims in the Beauregard and Smiths Station communities.

If your mailbox was heavily damaged or destroyed, the postal service asks you to provide a secure receptacle with your address displayed. Mail cannot be delivered unless a receptacle is provided.

You may also pick up your mail at your local post office.

Customers who may temporarily or permanently move to a new address are encouraged to fill out a change of address card.

