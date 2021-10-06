Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

USPS reconnects service for Beauregard, Smiths Station tornado victims

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The U.S. Postal Service is reconnecting mail services for tornado victims in the Beauregard and Smiths Station communities.

If your mailbox was heavily damaged or destroyed, the postal service asks you to provide a secure receptacle with your address displayed. Mail cannot be delivered unless a receptacle is provided.

You may also pick up your mail at your local post office.

Customers who may temporarily or permanently move to a new address are encouraged to fill out a change of address card.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Attorney Mark Jones suspended from office effective immediately
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
Local park underwater, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Local park under water, roadway deemed impassable due to heavy downpour
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in fatal stabbing on Curry St. in Columbus
Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued for Curry St. fatal stabbing suspect

Latest News

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries following Columbus shooting
Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health of Black women with new act
Georgia senator seeking to improve maternal health for Black women with new act
Sen. Ossoff seeking to improve maternal health for Black women with new act
USPS reconnects service for Beauregard, Smiths Station tornado victims
USPS reconnects service for Beauregard, Smiths Station tornado victims