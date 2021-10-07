Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old child

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.

Nolan is 1 foot 8 inches tall and 20 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2 in Nashville, Tenn.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding Nolan is asked to contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in weekend Gentian Blvd. murder
MCSD building new elementary school, combining two others
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
Cufflinks and Pearls kicks off Fountain City Classic week
Fountain City Classic Parade cancelled, football game set for Nov. 6
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Rep. Bishop announces $4.5M FCC funding to benefit school districts in 5 Ga. counties
Lee County family speaking out after missing man’s body found in Montgomery County
Lee County family speaking out after missing man’s body found in Montgomery County