Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Thursday, October 7.
According to the MCSO, William Haines was arrested during a traffic stop on Manchester Expressway and Reese Rd in Columbus. Deputies found a stolen firearm that belonged to a Phenix City police officer and marijuana.
William Haines was then arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of receiving stolen property(firearm) and possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.