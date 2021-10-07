Business Break
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on multiple charges during a traffic stop on Thursday, October 7.

According to the MCSO, William Haines was arrested during a traffic stop on Manchester Expressway and Reese Rd in Columbus. Deputies found a stolen firearm that belonged to a Phenix City police officer and marijuana.

William Haines was then arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of receiving stolen property(firearm) and possession of marijuana.

