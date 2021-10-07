Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Davis Broadcasting to host 18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon after last year’s cancelled

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting will host its 18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon tomorrow after having to cancel the event last year because of the pandemic.

The Luncheon will take place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The theme this year is 2020 Vision - “Seeing My Purpose Clearly” and this year’s keynote speaker is Beverly Johnson.

Johnson is the first African American to grace the cover of vogue magazine. Not only is she a model, but she is also a bestselling author, and actress. She’s a mom and has been named by the New York Times as one of the most influential people of the 20th century.

A press conference for Johnson will start at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in room 102.

The Women’s Empowerment Luncheon always draws a huge crowd and is definitely a fan favorite.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
a
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in weekend Gentian Blvd. murder
MCSD building new elementary school, combining two others
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change
Cufflinks and Pearls kicks off Fountain City Classic week
Fountain City Classic Parade cancelled, football game set for Nov. 6

Latest News

Vaccine clinic for students, staff held at Harris County High School
Vaccine clinic for students, staff held at Harris County High School
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
Religious book kiosks to be installed at Muscogee Co. Jail to reduce contraband
Religious book kiosks to be installed at Muscogee Co. Jail to reduce contraband