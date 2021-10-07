Davis Broadcasting to host 18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon after last year’s cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting will host its 18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon tomorrow after having to cancel the event last year because of the pandemic.

The Luncheon will take place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The theme this year is 2020 Vision - “Seeing My Purpose Clearly” and this year’s keynote speaker is Beverly Johnson.

Johnson is the first African American to grace the cover of vogue magazine. Not only is she a model, but she is also a bestselling author, and actress. She’s a mom and has been named by the New York Times as one of the most influential people of the 20th century.

A press conference for Johnson will start at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in room 102.

The Women’s Empowerment Luncheon always draws a huge crowd and is definitely a fan favorite.

