Gentian Blvd. shooting suspect appears in Recorder’s Court, case bound over to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder suspect appeared in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court Thursday morning, Oct. 7.

23-year-old Christopher Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On October 1, at approximately 7:16 p.m., Columbus police officers were called to St. Francis Hospital in regards to a person arriving with gunshot wounds.

The victim, 20-year-old Kenneth Griggs, died from his injuries at the hospital.

On October 5, a warrant was issued for Jones for the murder of Griggs. He was pulled over in Upson County, Ga. after a traffic stop. It was discovered that Jones had a warrant for probation violation and was taken into custody by the Thomaston Police Department.

After his arrest, Columbus police discovered that Jones was in the system and took him into custody.

Investigators informed Jones that they were able to identify him as the shooter from prior text messages between him and Griggs. Jones indicated that he and the victim texted one another to meet at Sky Zone Trampoline Park - for business.

Eye witnesses were interviewed and stated that the suspect and the victim were parked next to each other in the parking lot of Sky Zone. An argument began between the two and this is when the shooting started.

Police asked Sky Zone for surveillance footage - however, the business informed police that their cameras were not functioning properly. Investigators were able to obtain video from a nearby Grease Monkey.

A bond was not set in Recorder’s Court Thursday. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

