Harris Co. School District hosts vaccine clinic for staff, students

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District hosted a vaccine clinic for students and staff on Thursday.

In partnership with the West Georgia Department of Public Health, the Harris County School District hosted another opportunity for students at Harris County High School and staff across the district to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m always out... I’m not just sitting at home,” said Emily McKeown, 11th grade student at HCHS. “I’m always going to be prone to getting it somehow so its better to be safe than sorry by getting the vaccine.”

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given. The second dose will be Thursday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the HCHS Auditorium.

