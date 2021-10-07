Business Break
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Investigations Bureau and United States Marshal Services arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday, October 7.

The Investigations Bureau and US Marshal Services executed a felony arrest warrant for Willie Barnes in Muscogee County.

Barnes had outstanding warrants for attempted murder and first degree robbery issued by Phenix City police and a misdemeanor theft by taking issued by Columbus Police Department.

Barnes was also arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

