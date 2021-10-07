Man in LaGrange officer-involved shooting released from hospital, taken to jail
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is in the Troup County Jail after an officer-involved shooting last week.
On Tuesday, September 28, police say they approached Ronald McCormick after receiving calls of him carrying a machete.
An officer shot McCormick after he allegedly charged at him with the machete. McCormick was released from the hospital Monday.
He was arrested for aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony obstruction along with previous warrants.
