Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More Unrelenting Heavy Rain... For Now!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The waterlogged weather pattern stubbornly sticks around through the end of the work week with an additional widespread 1-2″ of rainfall possible today and Friday. Rain coverage looks better today than tomorrow, but you can’t put the rain gear away then either. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect this evening, so factor in the potential for heavy rain when you’re out on the roads. Off-and-on rain and thunderstorms will occur through at least Friday morning before drier weather finally returns tomorrow night – hopefully just in time for some Friday night football! Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s the next couple of days, and the weekend looks seasonable and sunny. Next week still looks nice and dry under a mix of sun and clouds, but a warming trend will take over too with upper 80s possible late next week. So, no fall cooldowns in the cards for us just yet!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in weekend Gentian Blvd. murder
MCSD building new elementary school, combining two others
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
Cufflinks and Pearls kicks off Fountain City Classic week
Fountain City Classic Parade cancelled, football game set for Nov. 6
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.

Latest News

Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Flooding in Brewton
An End In Sight To Rainy Times
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
More Heavy Rain & Strong Storms for Mid-Week