More Unrelenting Heavy Rain... For Now!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The waterlogged weather pattern stubbornly sticks around through the end of the work week with an additional widespread 1-2″ of rainfall possible today and Friday. Rain coverage looks better today than tomorrow, but you can’t put the rain gear away then either. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect this evening, so factor in the potential for heavy rain when you’re out on the roads. Off-and-on rain and thunderstorms will occur through at least Friday morning before drier weather finally returns tomorrow night – hopefully just in time for some Friday night football! Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s the next couple of days, and the weekend looks seasonable and sunny. Next week still looks nice and dry under a mix of sun and clouds, but a warming trend will take over too with upper 80s possible late next week. So, no fall cooldowns in the cards for us just yet!

