Nearly 500 firearms stolen in Columbus so far this year, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning the public to secure their firearms after a large number of them have been stolen this year.

In a tweet Thursday night, the department says there have been 466 firearm thefts and many of them were stolen from vehicles. CPD says a lot murders and shootings are committed with stolen guns.

Additionally, Columbus police say over 1,700 vehicles have been illegally entered or stolen from in 2021.

