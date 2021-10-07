Business Break
Nearly 500 firearms stolen in Columbus so far this year, police say

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning the public to secure their firearms after a large number of them have been stolen this year.

In a tweet Thursday night, the department says there have been 466 firearm thefts and many of them were stolen from vehicles. CPD says a lot murders and shootings are committed with stolen guns.

Additionally, Columbus police say over 1,700 vehicles have been illegally entered or stolen from in 2021.

