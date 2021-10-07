Pope’s Haunted Farm to open for season Friday

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Are you looking for a scary, good time this Halloween season?

Pope’s Haunted Farm opens for the season on Friday, October 8, and we are screaming... with joy, of course!

Pope’s has three different attractions for visitors:

Haunted Hayride (Never Sleep Again): Over 1 mile ride through the woods Tractor drawn wagon holds up to 40 people

Haunted Barn (Don’t Breathe): 11,000 sq. ft. scare factory Over 30 different scenes

Haunted Forest (The Dark Rabbit Hole): Over a half mile walk This attraction is considered the most intense of them all



Pope’s is open every Friday and Saturday - starting Oct. 8 and ending Oct. 30 - from 7:30 p.m. EST to 11:00 p.m. EST.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is the longest known running haunted attraction in Alabama and has been operating for 26 consecutive years.

For pricing, directions, tickets, and discounts, click HERE.

Pope’s is located at Lee Rd 724 in Salem, Alabama.

We’re hoping you have a wicked good time!

