Quitman Co. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says August camper fire was intentionally set

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A camper fire was intentionally set in Quitman County.

On October 7, John F. King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, said that a Quitman County camper fire was intentionally set.

The Quitman County Sheriff’s office was dispatched at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7. The camper is located on a hunting property off of Andrew Slaughter Place in Georgetown.

The fire moderately damaged the 27-year-old camper.

“The owner contacted law enforcement after noticing damage to the camper,” said Commissioner King. “Upon investigation, first responders noted the fire originated in the living area of the camper.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Anyone with information about the Quitman County fire should call 1-800-282-5804.

