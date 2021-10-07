Business Break
Rain Moving Out; Brighter Days Ahead!

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected for the last few days, Friday will be a day of transition for us with the wet weather starting to get a ‘kick’ out of here. I think most places will stay dry, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella handy in case you have any outdoor plans, including things like high school football on Friday night or the Uptown Concert Series. This weekend will feature warm and dry weather with a good supply of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs to be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. For next week, we really don’t see any major change to that kind of weather - a long stretch of dry days through Friday with highs stay in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Temperatures will be running a bit above average for October, but we will finally transition back into a drier pattern overall.

