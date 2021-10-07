Rep. Bishop announces $4.5M FCC funding to benefit school districts in 5 Ga. counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop has announced that the FCC is awarding more than $4.5 million to local school districts through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

County school districts in Bibb, Calhoun, Muscogee, Taylor, and Webster Counties are benefiting from the program.

“Ensuring that our students have access to broadband and connected devices helps close the ‘homework gap’ by connecting students to our schools and teachers,” Congressman Bishop said in a statement. “This is a huge federal investment in our communities, and I encourage other schools and libraries across middle and southwest Georgia to apply for these funds.”

Bishop says this will help provide connected devices and better broadband connectivity for students and educators.

