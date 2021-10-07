Suspect arrested in Joyner Dr. murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the Joyner Dr. murder.

On September 20, police were dispatched to the 6200 block of Joyner Drive in reference to gunfire. Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the victim as 16-year-old Kaleb Morning.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported him to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where Morning died from his injuries.

After an investigation, probable cause was established and a warrant for murder was issued for the arrest of 17-year-old Markeivious Reviere.

On October 7, Reviere was arrested. He will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on October 8 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-429.

