Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Joyner Dr. murder in Columbus

17-year-old Markeivious Reviere
17-year-old Markeivious Reviere(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the Joyner Dr. murder.

On September 20, police were dispatched to the 6200 block of Joyner Drive in reference to gunfire. Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the victim as 16-year-old Kaleb Morning.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported him to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where Morning died from his injuries.

After an investigation, probable cause was established and a warrant for murder was issued for the arrest of 17-year-old Markeivious Reviere.

On October 7, Reviere was arrested. He will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on October 8 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-429.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
a
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in weekend Gentian Blvd. murder
MCSD building new elementary school, combining two others
Cufflinks and Pearls kicks off Fountain City Classic week
Fountain City Classic Parade cancelled, football game set for Nov. 6
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change

Latest News

The Harris County School District hosted a vaccine clinic for students and staff on Thursday.
Harris Co. School District hosts vaccine clinic for staff, students
Quitman Co. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says August camper fire was intentionally set
Quitman Co. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says August camper fire was intentionally set
Man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
The Cuthbert Police Department is investigating a string of shootings that left one person hurt...
Cuthbert police still investigating a string of recent gunfire incidents