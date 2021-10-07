Business Break
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Riverwalk sexual assault(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman on the Riverwalk.

On October 6, Shaquille Tyree Smith was arrested in Phenix City on warrants after probable cause was established. Smith is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, obstruction of a 911 call, and terroristic threats.

Smith was transported to the Russell County Jail, but waived extradition and was picked up by Columbus police.

Smith will have a preliminary hearing tomorrow morning in Recorders Court at 9 a.m.

On September 24, a female was running on the Riverwalk near the Civic Center when an unknown individual sexually assaulted her.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact The Columbus Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 706-225-3400.

