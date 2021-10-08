18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

This year’s theme is 2020 Vision, Seeing My Purpose Clearly.

This year’s speaker was Beverly Johnson. She was the first African American to be on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

We talked to Geniece Granville this morning about what the luncheon is all about.

“It’s about just giving women an inspirational time to fellowship and network. To be inspired and encouraged. It’s really a joyous occasion and a joyous luncheon.”

Grammy Award Winner Le’Andria Johnson was in attendance and she sung a few songs for the ladies in attendance.

