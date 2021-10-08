Business Break
2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland

A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - Two dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Friday morning, media reports say.

Aerial views showed a large police presence outside the facility.

Police asked residents to shelter in place, and a nearby school was placed on lockdown.

Capitol Heights, Maryland, is located northeast of Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

