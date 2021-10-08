Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Police Division arrests Columbus man on multiple charges

Auburn Police Division arrests Columbus man on multiple charges
Auburn Police Division arrests Columbus man on multiple charges(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested a Columbus man on multiple warrants.

On October 6, Auburn police arrested 20-year-old Alfonso Maxwell on warrants charging him with receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Auburn police officers discovered a stolen vehicle traveling on Opelika Road near Old Stage Road. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle fled.  After a vehicle pursuit, the vehicle crashed near the 600 block of Apache Street and the driver fled on foot.

Police located the driver and he was identified as Maxwell.

The vehicle, which was confirmed to be stolen from another police jurisdiction, was recovered. 

After further investigation, Maxwell was charged and transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
17-year-old Markeivious Reviere
Suspect arrested in Joyner Dr. murder in Columbus
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Feds charge woman in FBC Montgomery arson
Over 1700 Columbus vehicles broken into this year, police say
Over 1700 Columbus vehicles broken into this year, police say
West Central Health District hosts drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic
West Central Health District hosts drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic
Sen. Jon Ossoff commits to addressing affordable housing crisis in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff commits to addressing affordable housing crisis in Columbus