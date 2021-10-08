Auburn Police Division arrests Columbus man on multiple charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested a Columbus man on multiple warrants.

On October 6, Auburn police arrested 20-year-old Alfonso Maxwell on warrants charging him with receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Auburn police officers discovered a stolen vehicle traveling on Opelika Road near Old Stage Road. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle fled. After a vehicle pursuit, the vehicle crashed near the 600 block of Apache Street and the driver fled on foot.

Police located the driver and he was identified as Maxwell.

The vehicle, which was confirmed to be stolen from another police jurisdiction, was recovered.

After further investigation, Maxwell was charged and transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $12,000 bond.

