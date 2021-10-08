Fellowship breakfast held to kick off Faith and Blue Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Faith and Blue weekend and events have already started earlier this morning.

It’s a national event observed by law enforcement agencies all over the country. It’s part of an effort called “one congregation, one precinct” or “one-cop” for short.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosted the first event of the weekend this morning with a fellowship breakfast.

Organizations that help people in just about any way were invited to attend the meeting and start a dialogue of collaboration between them all.

Leaders from law enforcement, charitable organizations, and churches all came together to discuss how they could work better together.

“So many times we think of our organizations, whether it be our nonprofit organizations, law enforcement, churches... as working in silos. This is a perfect example of every one of us having a bridge to the other. Not worrying about the boundaries of our particular organizations or what we can do, but if I can’t do something it’s about reaching out to someone who can and making that connection for people,” said Pat Frey, VP of United Way Home For Good.

