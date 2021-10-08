Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student

WADLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Wadley Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a former Auburn football player.

Parrish Terrell Zachery was arrested on Wednesday, October 6, by officers with the Wadley Police Department and charged with two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. He was taken to the Randolph County Jail and later bonded out.

Superintendent of the Randolph County School District, John Jacobs, stated that Zachery is still employed with the district but is currently on administrative leave.

Zachery was a wide receiver for Auburn. He attended Wadley High School, and now works as an employee and coach at the school.

The Wadley Police Chief has no further comment on the investigation.

