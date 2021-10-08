Joyner Dr. murder suspect pleads not guilty, case bound over to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads not guilty to murdering 16-year-old Kaleb Morning.

On September 20, police were dispatched to the 6200 block of Joyner Drive in reference to gunfire. Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the victim as 16-year-old Kaleb Morning.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported him to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where Morning died from his injuries.

After an investigation, probable cause was established and a warrant for murder was issued for the arrest of 17-year-old Markeivious Reviere.

Witnesses say Reviere walked up on the victim, Kaleb Morning, and engaged in a physical altercation. So far investigators have not been given a reason for the altercation. It was during the altercation that the suspect shot the victim.

After investigators gathered information, Reviere was named as the suspect and police issued a warrant for his arrest and interviewed him. During the interview, Reviere didn’t admit that he shot the victim or that he was even at the scene.

A search warrant for Reviere’s cellphone records was obtained - which proved that he was at the address during the time of the shooting.

Morning’s family appeared in court Friday morning to express their hope for justice to be served over the loss of Kaleb.

The case was bound over to Superior Court without bond. Reviere is being held at the Muscogee Co. Jail.

