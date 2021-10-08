Business Break
Lee Co. Sheriff weighs in on vehicle break-ins amid recent spike

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, Lee County sheriff’s deputies say car break-ins happen often, not only in their area but across the state.

The sheriff there says there were 12 reports of vehicles being broken into in and around the Smiths Station area, yesterday alone.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones explains just how many times a week crimes like this happen in their jurisdiction.

“We take vehicle break in reports three or four days out of every seven days that we have,” said Jones.

Sheriff Jones says the total number of vehicle break-ins this year is in the hundreds. He also says these crimes typically happen early in the morning, and in many cases, the victims leave their car doors unlocked.

With that in mind, he encourages the public to lock their car doors and keep their valuables inside their homes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

