Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday morning.

On October 8, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering gunshot wounds.

According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Quannton Tate.

Tate’s body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. This shooting remains under investigation.

This is Columbus’ 56th homicide in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

