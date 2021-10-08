RUN THE RACE: Georgia Run For The Fallen Participant Helps Other Runners Succeed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s never too late to get started, as proven by the latest guest on our “Run The Race” podcast Pam Howe is an accountant, run specialty store co-owner in Georgia, and running coach who did not start running until age 50. And 8 years later, she’s about to run her 15th marathon, just arriving in Chicago to do so.

We met at the finish line of the 3rd annual GA Run for the Fallen at the National Infantry Museum next to Fort Benning.

That event is a team effort to run 164 miles in 2 1/2 days, paying tribute to the nearly 800 military men and women from Georgia who have died in service since October 2000, honoring Gold Star families each mile of the run. Howe is also the mom of a Marine and the deputy chapter captain of Team RWB in the Savannah area where she lives.

Avid runner Howe talks on the podcast about how and why she started running at age 50, with a rocky start that led to walking then gradually more. After trying her first ever 5K, she ran a marathon 8 months later, crying at that finish line.

She eventually qualified for the Boston Marathon, which she has run 4 times, but the NYC Marathon is her favorite. Her goals now include traveling more for races, including finishing off the 7 world majors.

This certified running coach also has advice and encouragement for people, starting with running form. Howe is the CFO of Howe2Run store, giving out tips to customers and clients about injuries, strength exercises, saying a lot of people have issues with their glutes and calves.

She talks on the pod about one of the biggest challenges people create themselves is they run too fast or too far, especially early on in their running, like she did. Howe also says people need to run most of the time easy, which is conversational pace. Also important is pushing through the hard times on runs with positive self-talk. She describes how it’s a choice to be happy.

Nutrition is a big deal too. Howe gives advice on “Run The Race” about what she does, in terms of protein, carbohydrates, and fueling runs with fat instead of sugar. This nearly 58-year-old wants to motivate you to eat and run better.

Subscribe and tell your friends about the #RunTheRace podcast. Also, write a quick review about it. For more info and to listen to any of the 83 episodes, go to www.wtvm.com/podcast/.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.