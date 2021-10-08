Business Break
Sen. Jon Ossoff commits to addressing affordable housing crisis in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff secured commitment from the Department of Housing and Urban development to address the affordable housing crisis in Georgia.

The senator asked two Housing and Urban Development officials to come visit Columbus and work with him to solve the shortage of affordable housing.

Senator Ossoff said there is a shortage of nearly 200,000 affordable housing units in the state of Georgia. Two Biden Administration Housing and Urban Development officials agreed there needs to be a significant investment to create affordable housing.

