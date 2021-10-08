Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 8 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 8 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 8:

  • Hardaway at Kendrick
  • Spencer at Columbus
  • Haralson County at Callaway
  • Macon County at Schley County
  • Randolph-Clay at Seminole County
  • Skipstone at Calvary Christian
  • Eufaula at Carver-Montgomery
  • Enterprise at Smiths Station
  • Prattville at Central
  • Park Crossing at Valley
  • R.E. Lee at Opelika
  • Horseshoe Bend at LaFayette
  • Lee-Scott at Valiant Cross
  • Edgewood at Chambers Academy

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

