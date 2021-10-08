Sunshine Returns to the Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Friday we will begin to transition from the muggy/rainy pattern we have been stuck in this week to a much more pleasant and sunny weather pattern. Clouds will decreases throughout the day along with rain coverage, which will bring sunshine and mainly dry conditions back just in time for high school football tonight! Highs are in the low-80s and most Friday Night Football kickoff temperatures will be around the upper-70s. As we head into the weekend, we will begin to see a quick decline in muggy air across the valley as we usher in some less humid air across the region. High pressure will build nearby which will keep sunshine dominating the forecast through the end of the week. Highs are in the mid-80s for the weekend and could climb as high as the upper-80s by midweek before we re-introduce some clouds to the forecast. The forecast is absolutely perfect for any football plans you have to watch the UGA @ Auburn game whether it be at Jordan-Hare Stadium or at home!

