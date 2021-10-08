Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Third arrest made in June double homicide at Wilson Apartments

Third arrest made in June double homicide at Wilson Apartments
Third arrest made in June double homicide at Wilson Apartments(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third arrest has been made in a June shooting at Wilson Apartments that left two people dead.

On Friday, October 8, Roderick Glanton was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On June 14, at approximately 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning multiple gunshots being fired in the 3400 block of 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments). Upon arrival, officers located four gunshot victims near building 316.

17-year old Jesse Ransom died at the scene and 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other victims were treated for their injuries.

Two additional suspects were arrested in July in connection to this shooting.

Glanton is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday, October 11 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this case to contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
17-year-old Markeivious Reviere
Suspect arrested in Joyner Dr. murder in Columbus

Latest News

Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student
17-year-old Markeivious Reviere
Joyner Dr. murder suspect pleads not guilty, case bound over to Superior Court
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Filings shed light on First Baptist Church Montgomery arson; Suspect now faces federal charges
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus