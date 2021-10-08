Third arrest made in June double homicide at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third arrest has been made in a June shooting at Wilson Apartments that left two people dead.

On Friday, October 8, Roderick Glanton was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On June 14, at approximately 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning multiple gunshots being fired in the 3400 block of 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments). Upon arrival, officers located four gunshot victims near building 316.

17-year old Jesse Ransom died at the scene and 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other victims were treated for their injuries.

Two additional suspects were arrested in July in connection to this shooting.

Glanton is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday, October 11 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this case to contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377.

