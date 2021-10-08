Weekend Sunshine Is Back!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This evening we transition to a more pleasant pattern hat features dry weather and cooler nighttime lows and warmer daytime highs. A great night is on tap for football and concerts with 70s during the early evening under mostly clear skies. A warming trend will take place into next week with middle and upper 80s expected into the late part of the week, the humid conditions will also subside giving that air a late summer time feel. We will await our next potential pattern change with a cold front at the end of the 9-Day forecast that could bring even cooler air to the Valley. But we will wait and see, as forks in the road exist on getting actual cold front through our area! Have a great weekend! The tropics remain quiet as of now with only one area to watch in the Atlantic, but no threats to land!

