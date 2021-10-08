Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

West Central Health District hosts drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pet lovers in Columbus got a chance to get their furry friends vaccinated at the West Central Health District’s vaccination clinic today.

It was hosted this afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center. For only $5, people could get their cats or dogs a rabies vaccine.

People who live in Muscogee County could also get a permit for the rabies vaccination, that’s required in the city of Columbus.

Doctor Hank Hall, a retired veterinarian, says these clinics give animals a chance to get vaccinated that normally wouldn’t have the chance.

”We get to vaccinate between 450-600 dogs every year. These are normally dogs that we don’t get to see in the clinic. Tt’s hard for them to get in. For a reduced price, a gratuity from the city basically, we’re able to vaccinate a lot of dogs that normally wouldn’t,” said Hall.

The rabies vaccination clinic was in partnership with the Department of Public Health, Columbus Civic Center, and Animal Care and Control Center.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
17-year-old Markeivious Reviere
Suspect arrested in Joyner Dr. murder in Columbus
Pregnant woman, unborn child dead following shooting in Troup Co.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Columbus eviction clean up policy set to change

Latest News

Over 1700 Columbus vehicles broken into this year, police say
Over 1700 Columbus vehicles broken into this year, police say
Sen. Jon Ossoff commits to addressing affordable housing crisis in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff commits to addressing affordable housing crisis in Columbus
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office
New acting District Attorney sworn in shortly after DA Mark Jones suspension from office