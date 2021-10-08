West Central Health District hosts drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pet lovers in Columbus got a chance to get their furry friends vaccinated at the West Central Health District’s vaccination clinic today.

It was hosted this afternoon at the Columbus Civic Center. For only $5, people could get their cats or dogs a rabies vaccine.

People who live in Muscogee County could also get a permit for the rabies vaccination, that’s required in the city of Columbus.

Doctor Hank Hall, a retired veterinarian, says these clinics give animals a chance to get vaccinated that normally wouldn’t have the chance.

”We get to vaccinate between 450-600 dogs every year. These are normally dogs that we don’t get to see in the clinic. Tt’s hard for them to get in. For a reduced price, a gratuity from the city basically, we’re able to vaccinate a lot of dogs that normally wouldn’t,” said Hall.

The rabies vaccination clinic was in partnership with the Department of Public Health, Columbus Civic Center, and Animal Care and Control Center.

